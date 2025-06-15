PSG 'reach agreement' with Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi

Paris Saint Germain have reportedly agreed personal terms with Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal with the newly crowned Champions League winners.

Advertisement Advertisement

Talks regarding a fee between the two clubs are yet to start with Bournemouth in a strong position following the sale of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid.

Zabarnyi was integral to Andoni Iraola’s plans throughout their impressive campaign, making 39 appearances across all competitions.

PSG are currently away in the USA, competing in the new look FIFA Club World Cup, beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their first game of the campaign.