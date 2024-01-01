PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal

PSG transfers chief Luis Campos says they considered a move for Victor Osimhen before his switch to Galatasaray.

Osimhen left Napoli for Gala last week on-loan for the season.

Campos said at the 'Thinking Football Summit': "He (Osimhen) was studied as one of the possibilities but we concluded that we were very satisfied with Gonçalo Ramos, Kolo Muani and Marco Asensio."

Campos denied that an offer had been made to Napoli. "No, but I understand that I have been linked to Osimhen since I brought him to Lille from Charleroi and because I have known him since he was 16. We have an excellent relationship and we respect each other a lot. It's the market, we all talk to everyone."

Finally, Campos also spoke about PSG's interest in Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal: "If all the players that were linked to us had arrived, we would have five stars per position. But we only need two... Obviously I like Lamine Yamal, but also Dembelé, Barcola, Kang In-Lee, Marco Asensio, Gonçalo Ramos... Fantastic players with enormous quality, let's not forget that.

"For my part, saying that Lamine Yamal is not a great player would be a big mistake. He is a great player and I am very happy to see him play at this level."