Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened talks over a new deal for veteran defender Marquinhos.

The now 32-year-old is a bonafide PSG legend, making 531 appearances across all competitions since joining from Roma back in 2013, becoming captain in 2020.

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PSG are determined to keep Marquinhos at the club and have opened talks over a new one-year extension, according to RMC Sport.

Marquinhos’ current deal at the Parc des Princes doesn’t expire until the summer of 2028, but the club are keen to avoid any uncertainty.

Talks between the club and the player’s representatives are already underway and understood to be progressing well.