Former PSG and France star Layvin Kurzawa retires: "Football has taught me everything"

Former Paris Saint-Germain and France international Layvin Kurzawa has retired from professional football.

Kurzawa began his professional career at AS Monaco in 2010, progressing through the club's academy before establishing himself as one of Ligue 1's promising left-backs.

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After joining Paris Saint-Germain in August 2015 for approximately €23M, he lifted five Ligue 1 titles alongside numerous domestic trophies whilst also becoming the first defender in the modern Champions League era to score a hat-trick.

Once minutes dried up with PSG, he spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Fulham, followed by a short spell at Portuguese side Boavista in 2025. His final club was Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung, who he joined in January 2026.

Now, he has sent a post to his fans as he retires from football at the age of 34, following a career that spanned 16 years.

"One day, it was necessary to start. Today, it is necessary to know how to finish," Kurzawa wrote to his followers. "After so many years, passion, sacrifices, dreams, and emotions, the moment has come for me to turn a magnificent page in my life.

"Football has taught me everything, made me experience everything, and brought me so much. Much more than a career, an entire life of passion."

His retirement comes after both Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku retired from international football this month, alongside Conor Coady, who also hung up his boots for good.