Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has appeared before judges investigating allegations that the French club used fake social media accounts to target critics.

The investigation centers on claims that the Parisians worked with a communications agency between 2018 and 2020 to operate a secret online campaign aimed at defending the club's reputation and attacking perceived opponents.

Advertisement Advertisement

Al-Khelaifi denied having direct knowledge of the alleged activities, insisting he was not involved in the daily management of the club's communications department.

The PSG president maintained that Ribes handled departmental operations independently, while investigators continue examining the allegations surrounding the club's reported online activities.

"Jean-Martial Ribes is the director of communication of PSG," he said as noted by RMC Sport.

“His role is to defend the club in a legal manner. For all the ins and outs, I am not involved in them."