Nantes rally to snatch draw against unbeaten PSG

Paris Saint-Germain remain on course to become the first-ever side to go an entire Ligue 1 campaign unbeaten (W24, D6) despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Still very much involved in an end-of-season relegation battle featuring no fewer than six sides, strugglers Nantes valiantly held their own against the recently recrowned champions throughout the opening quarter-hour in a must-win encounter.

However, it took until the 30th minute for either side to fire off a shot in anger as the division's leading marksman, Ousmane Dembele, fired straight into the arms of home goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren.

Nevertheless, the visitors eventually broke the deadlock shortly after the half-hour mark as Kang-In Lee’s pinpoint pass allowed Vitinha to slot a sublime strike beyond Carlgren from inside the area.

Joao Neves’ fierce volley nearly made it 2-0 moments before half-time, but Nantes’ deputy between the sticks - covering for the injured Anthony Lopes - was up for the challenge as he remained big at his near post to redirect the Portuguese midfielder’s effort away from goal.

Without a shot on target in the first half, Nantes looked like a different side after the restart, as only a stunning one-handed save from Gianluigi Donnarumma with around an hour on the clock prevented Jean Charles-Castelletto from firing the hosts level.

In response to that scare, PSG manager Luis Enrique reacted with a triple substitution that included the £80million-man Goncalo Ramos, the in-form Bradley Barcola - who has 23 goal contributions in the league this season - and wonderkid Desire Doue.

However, it was goalscorer Vitinha who had the next chance of the game, as his close-range effort was expertly saved by Carlgren.

Carlgren continued to impress in the absence of Lopes as Barcola’s one-on-one effort was charged down.

he Swedish shot-stopper’s man-of-the-match ultimately earned his side a much-needed point, as at the opposite end, Douglas Augusto slammed in a sublime 83rd-minute equaliser.

A pivotal point for Nantes in their battle against the drop sees them move four points clear of the relegation play-off position with as many games remaining.

Meanwhile, PSG extend their unbeaten away league record to a staggering 39 matches (W30, D9) despite failing to hold on for all three points.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Patrik Carlgren (Nantes)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.