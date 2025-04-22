Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSG coach Enrique dismisses Arsenal set-piece threat
PSG coach Enrique dismisses Arsenal set-piece threat
PSG coach Luis Enrique has dismissed Arsenal's threat from set-pieces.

PSG meet Arsenal next week in the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal.

The Gunners have scored 13 goals from set-pieces this season, but Enrique says they won't be doing anything special to prepare ahead of the tie.

"We will prepare in the same way as we did against Liverpool," Enrique said.

"Liverpool are a team that has at least as much potential as Arsenal, if not more. Aston Villa also had great potential in this area, as do the majority of Ligue 1 teams.

"We will not prepare our team based on this aspect of the game in particular. But it is obvious that we must be competitive everywhere."

