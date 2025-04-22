Tribal Football
Figo declares PSG as Champions League favourites

Real Madrid great Luis Figo rates PSG as Champions League favourites.

PSG are to meet Arsenal in the semifinals, with the first-leg to be staged next week.

Figo, as an ambassador of the Laureus Academy, participated in a round table at the Palacio de Cibeles and declared: "For me, Paris Saint-Germain are the favorites.

"They are going through a very regular streak of results and are physically in great shape. But it is difficult to make predictions, I don't feel like saying with certainty who will win."

Figo, also formerly of Inter Milan and Barcelona, commented on their semifinal.

He continued: “They are two teams with different styles. But Inter is not just a defence, anyone who thinks so is wrong. Inter can also win the treble this year.

"They are a solid team in defence - few goals conceded in the Champions League - but they also have players capable of making the difference. So we need to do a more complete analysis, not just say that they are just a defensive team.” 

