Agent: PSG wanted Vini Jr from Real Madrid for Mbappe and Neymar

Agent Andre Cury admits Real Madrid were pushed to sacrifice Vinicius Jr as a young player to sign Neymar.

Cury, speaking with Marca, revealed Real Madrid were asked to include Vini Jr by PSG when trying to sign Neymar and also Kylian Mbappe, who is now with the Los Merengues.

He said: "Yes, they tried to sign Mbappé and Neymar, and they were using Vinicius as a bargaining chip at the time. Vini wasn't playing yet, but he was highly valued because he was a winger with a bright future.

"I know this because (then PSG sports director) Leonardo told us, because he really liked Vinicius. When Madrid went after first Neymar and then Mbappé, PSG always asked for Vinicius as a replacement.

"I don't know (if Real were willing to sacrifice Vini Jr). But PSG didn't want to give up either Neymar or Mbappé. 'I won't give you this one if you don't give me the other one.' They were very clever."

Barcelona so close to signing Vinicius Jr

Cury was working with Barcelona when Vinicius Jr left Flamengo for Real Madrid.

He also revealed: "We met with Vinicius and his agents at his own request. We wanted to sign him when I was working for Barcelona.

"Everything was ready to sign, but in the end, his family and agents changed their minds in a somewhat unclear but good way. That's football."