AS Monaco have reportedly reached an agreement with German forward Paris Brunner over a two-year contract extension that would keep him at the club until 2030.

According to RMC Sport, the 20-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2028, has opted to commit his future to the Ligue 1 outfit despite interest from several European clubs.

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Borussia Dortmund, where Brunner developed through the youth ranks without making a senior appearance, were among the clubs linked with his signature.

Monaco manager Filipe Luis reportedly has considerable faith in the Germany Under-21 international and views him as an important part of the club's long-term plans.

Brunner has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign, registering eight goals and one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions.