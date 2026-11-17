Olympique Lyon are reportedly considering terminating Lois Openda's loan spell from Juventus following a change in management.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 26-year-old Belgian striker could return to Turin in January after new Lyon coach Carlos Vicens decided to pursue a different attacking profile.

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Openda initially established himself as a regular under former manager Paulo Fonseca, but his future has become uncertain following Vicens' appointment.

A foot injury requiring surgery has also raised concerns about his long-term prospects at the French club.

Should Lyon end the loan agreement, Juventus are expected to seek a permanent departure for the forward during the winter transfer window.

Openda joined Juventus from RB Leipzig for €43 million in 2025 but struggled in Italy, scoring just twice in 34 appearances across all competitions.