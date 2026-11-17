AS Monaco are reportedly monitoring Cercle Brugge striker Steve Ngoura as they consider reshaping their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to L’Équipe, the 21-year-old has attracted Monaco's attention after scoring five goals in 12 appearances for the Belgian club this season.

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Despite having Folarin Balogun, Paris Brunner, Matthis Abline and Mika Biereth available, the French club could make changes to their forward line.

Balogun is expected to leave in January, while Biereth could be sent out on loan following his struggles for form.

Manager Filipe Luís previously admitted that his squad lacked balance, potentially opening the door for further recruitment.

Ngoura's development has also earned him recognition internationally, including a training opportunity with France's senior squad.