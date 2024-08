Monaco, Nice move for Barcelona defender Faye

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye could still be on the move this month.

Faye has seen a proposed move to Porto go cold in recent weeks.

However, he could yet be on his way to France before the summer market shuts.

Foot Mercato says AS Monaco and Nice are both in contact and keen to ferry Faye to Ligue Une for the new season.

The 20 year-old was impressive with Barca Atletic last term.