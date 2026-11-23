Monaco boss Filipe Luis fumes at refereeing decisions in Auxerre draw

AS Monaco manager Filipe Luís expressed frustration with controversial refereeing decisions as his side's winless Ligue 1 run stretched to six matches following Saturday's 1-1 draw against Auxerre.

The referee overlooked goalkeeper Paul Nardi apparently handling the ball outside his penalty area early on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Monaco were also denied a first-half penalty after Romain Faivre pulled Lamine Camara, with the incident adjudged to have occurred outside the box.

Faivre subsequently opened the scoring before Edan Diop equalised late on.

However, Monaco's frustration intensified when Marvin Senaya appeared to bring down Paris Brunner inside the area.

No penalty was awarded, and the referee was not instructed to review the incident.