The referee overlooked goalkeeper Paul Nardi apparently handling the ball outside his penalty area early on.
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Monaco were also denied a first-half penalty after Romain Faivre pulled Lamine Camara, with the incident adjudged to have occurred outside the box.
Faivre subsequently opened the scoring before Edan Diop equalised late on.
However, Monaco's frustration intensified when Marvin Senaya appeared to bring down Paris Brunner inside the area.
No penalty was awarded, and the referee was not instructed to review the incident.