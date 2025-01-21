Tribal Football
Most Read
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Chelsea target Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis
Bologna coach Italiano: We're ready for Borussia Dortmund; Odgaard a great surprise

Marseille ready to sign Man Utd outcast Rashford this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Marseille ready to sign Man Utd outcast Rashford this winter
Marseille ready to sign Man Utd outcast Rashford this winterAction Plus
French giants Marseille are ready to take another Manchester United outcast.

The Ligue 1 club have been enjoying the services of Mason Greenwood since the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they are set to offer Marcus Rashford a way out of his Old Trafford nightmare.

French newspaper L'Equipe report that Marseille are set to make an offer for Rashford.

They are also looking at Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, with sporting director Medhi Benatia behind the chase.

The former center half will be hoping to bring a top forward in for his team this winter.

Mentions
Ligue 1Rashford MarcusGreenwood MasonTel MathysMarseilleManchester UnitedBayern MunichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hargreaves criticises Man Utd for trying to sell Rashford, Mainoo and Garnacho this winter
Marseille striker Greenwood named Ligue 1 Player of the Month
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille