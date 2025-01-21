Marseille ready to sign Man Utd outcast Rashford this winter

French giants Marseille are ready to take another Manchester United outcast.

The Ligue 1 club have been enjoying the services of Mason Greenwood since the summer.

Now they are set to offer Marcus Rashford a way out of his Old Trafford nightmare.

French newspaper L'Equipe report that Marseille are set to make an offer for Rashford.

They are also looking at Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, with sporting director Medhi Benatia behind the chase.

The former center half will be hoping to bring a top forward in for his team this winter.