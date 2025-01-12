Marseille striker Greenwood named Ligue 1 Player of the Month

Olympique Marseille striker Mason Greenwood has been named Ligue 1's Player of the Month for December.

The former Manchester United forward was also nominated for September's award.

Greenwood collected 38% of the votes, narrowly ahead of Rayan Cherki (33%), and Jonathan David (29%).

The Englishman has scored three goals in December and OM have been unbeaten for 8 matches.

He is the first Marseillais to receive the distinction this season.