Marseille coach De Zerbi: Pogba? I like strong players...

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi won't rule out signing Paul Pogba.

Pogba is now a free agent after his contract at Juve was terminated by mutual consent last week.

After seeing his four-year doping ban cut to 18 months on appeal, Pogba can return to the pitch in March.

Pogba has been linked with OM and after their win at Lens yesterday, De Zerbi said: "I like strong players, but at the moment there is nothing.

"I like my players, I know them better than anyone else, and I trust them all."

