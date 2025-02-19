PSG set to bid for Atalanta star Lookman who wants a new challenge this summer

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman who is desperate for a new challenge this summer.

Last summer, PSG showed interest in the 27-year-old, but a deal never came together. However, according to Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano, via Viva El Fútbol, the winger could leave Bergamo this summer as he seeks a new challenge outside of Serie A.

Lookman is currently considering his future and could leave at the end of the season which has led to a number of clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus to enter the race to try and snatch him up.

If PSG wants to secure Lookman’s signing, it will need to act quickly before the summer transfer window opens before another European giant steps in to sign the winger who is currently in his prime at the Italian side.

The Nigerian international currently has 15 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances this season and would certainly be a great addition to PSG who are lacking in attack. This summer will certainly be interesting for Lookman who will be a top priority for several clubs who will have been impressed by him for some time.