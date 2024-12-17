Man Utd and RB Leipzig race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward in major move

Tribal Football
Manchester United and RB Leipzig are the two clubs most likely to secure Randal Kolo Muani.

The French forward is totally out of favor at Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

L’Equipe states that he does not fit in the system of boss Luis Enrique, which will lead to an exit.

The source adds that PSG are happy to send him on loan, as he will not be one the club uses for the rest of the term.

Kolo Muani has played ten times this season in Ligue 1, netting two goals in those games.

He was signed for an eye watering £76M only last year, but is now being seen as surplus to requirements.

