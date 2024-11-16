Lyon facing relegation over financial concerns

Tribal Football
Olympique Lyon are set to follow Bordeaux into being relegated from Ligue 1.

Lyon face being demoted over their financial situation. For the moment, they will be relegated at the end of the season unless their finances improve.

Lyon recently announced debts of £422m and L'Equipe says a ban on transfers has now been enacted.

Crystal Palace director John Textor is the owner of OL.

It's also claimed all major players are up for sale at OL as they seek to balance the books. Textor selling the 45 per cent stake in Palace and potentially some Botafogo could also be used to ease OL's cash crisis.

