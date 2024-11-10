Official: Bafetimbi Gomis announces the end of his career

Bafetimbi Gomis, the former Saint-Etienne and Lyon player, announced the end of his professional career ahead of the start of the Ligue 1 derby.

Without a club since the start of the season, Bafetimbi Gomis has announced the end of his professional career at the age of 39. The striker spoke to DAZN before kick-off in the derby between Lyon and Saint-Étienne, the clubs he represented.

Advertisement Advertisement

A France international (12 caps, 3 goals), Gomis scored 49 goals for Saint-Étienne in 165 games and 95 goals in 244 games for Lyon.

He has also played for Swansea, Marseille, Galatasaray and Al-Hilal.