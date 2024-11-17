Tribal Football
Everton chiefs encouraged over keeping Lyon loanee Mangala
Everton chiefs are convinced they can snap up Orel Mangala on the cheap.

The midfielder is on a straight loan at Everton from Olympique Lyon this season, without a purchase option.

However, with Lyon in desperate need to sell players, Everton management know they will be encouraged to take Mangala off OL's hands.

And Foot Mercato says Everton are prepared to sign Mangala permanently, so long as OL are realistic about their valuation.

Lyon must sell a raft of players over the coming two transfer windows due to their financial situation. Lyon have been told they will be relegated if they fail to balance the books in the coming months.

