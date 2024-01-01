Lille fullback Tiago Santos on Barcelona radar

Tribal Football
Lille fullback Tiago Santos is a target for Barcelona.

Barca coach Hansi Flick was keen to see a new fullback added to his squad over the summer, but the club's transfer budget couldn't stretch to such a signing.

Sport says, however, Barca do intend to fulfill Flick's wish in 2025, with Santos high on the agenda.

For now, Jules Kounde has filled in at right-back, but Flick would prefer a specialist and Santos fits the bill.

Santos arrived in Ligue 1 just over a year ago from Estoril for €6.5m. His price has since increased, though it still falls within the parameters that the Blaugrana would be willing to pay.

