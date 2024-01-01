Barcelona chief Deco eyeing Nice goalkeeper Bulka

Barcelona are eyeing Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Sport says with Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined with knee injury, Barcelona are already looking for a new goalkeeper for next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the Spanish giants have set their sights on Bulka.

The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his current OCGN deal.

Barcelona's sporting director Deco is looking for a long-term replacement for Ter Stegen and Bulka features high on his shortlist.

Bulka joined Nice from league rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022. He is also a former Chelsea junior.