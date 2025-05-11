Klopp happy in France to see Paris FC celebrate promotion

Red Bull football chief Jurgen Klopp is full of praise for Paris FC after their promotion to Ligue 1 last week.

Red Bull bought into PFC during the L2 season and now they will become the second Paris club in L1.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp, in Paris this weekend, told Telefoot: "It's an extraordinary achievement, that of the coach and the team.

"I love the way we've developed this year. Having this last match at home is a gift. It's rare in the life of a footballer to be able to play a match that is simply a celebration."

Paris FC are counting on an injection of €70-80m for the summer market and their L1 campaign.