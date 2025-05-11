Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 key duels to decide ElClasico
Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's at stake in LaLiga title race

Klopp happy in France to see Paris FC celebrate promotion

Carlos Volcano
Klopp happy in France to see Paris FC celebrate promotion
Klopp happy in France to see Paris FC celebrate promotionAction Plus
Red Bull football chief Jurgen Klopp is full of praise for Paris FC after their promotion to Ligue 1 last week.

Red Bull bought into PFC during the L2 season and now they will become the second Paris club in L1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Liverpool manager Klopp, in Paris this weekend, told Telefoot: "It's an extraordinary achievement, that of the coach and the team. 

"I love the way we've developed this year. Having this last match at home is a gift. It's rare in the life of a footballer to be able to play a match that is simply a celebration."

Paris FC are counting on an injection of €70-80m for the summer market and their L1 campaign.

 

Mentions
Ligue 1Klopp JurgenParis FCPSG
Related Articles
Goncalo Ramos scores hat-trick as PSG crush Montpellier
PSG coach Luis Enrique: This team deserves to win Champions League final
Petit: I was never a Luis Enrique fan; I found PSG detestable - but today...?