Petit: I was never a Luis Enrique fan; I found PSG detestable - but today...?

Paul Vegas
France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit admits he's been eating humble pie this week.

Petit says he's delighted for PSG and French football after seeing them reach the Champions League final after victory over former club Arsenal in the semifinals.

But he also said, quoted by TMW: "I have never been a fan of Luis Enrique on a personal level, even though I spent a year with him at Barcelona. Today I can say that I really appreciate his work and what the team transmit.

"I really like what the club transmits, while for years I found it detestable as a whole, arrogant.

"I found the communication disgusting, all the messages sent were of the type 'with our money, we buy everyone'. I can't even talk about the players. I even changed the channel on TV because I was really fed up of watching them and their behavior, it all started with (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic. I couldn't stand them anymore."

 

"Luis Enrique makes an effort"

But Petit says he now finds PSG a more united club.

He continued: "Football is a team game, with a boss and a staff. There are hierarchies, in a context where everyone evolves in a clearly defined direction. It's like in the corporate world, where every employee is given the opportunity to emancipate themselves.

"When there are egos that get in the way, things go to pieces. Aside from tactics, Luis Enrique is great on a human level. He smiles, he makes an effort to speak French."

