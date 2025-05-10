Goncalo Ramos scores hat-trick as PSG crush Montpellier

UEFA Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain rounded off a memorable week with a return to winning ways in Ligue 1, as a Goncalo Ramos hat-trick saw the champions beat relegated Montpellier 4-1 on the road for their 12th head-to-head league win in succession.

The home side looked to take advantage of Luis Enrique again naming a second-string starting XI in the league, testing Ligue 1 debutant Arnau Tenas in the PSG goal after five minutes when Tanguy Coulibaly’s shot took a deflection, but Tenas’ reflexes were on point and he pulled off a smart save, before he clutched Joris Chotard’s effort on the second wave of the attack.

A harmless Ramos effort from range was all the visitors could muster until just after the half-hour mark when a long clearance from Tenas sent Bradley Barcola through on goal, and he clattered the bouncing ball against the crossbar.

Late in the half, Ibrahim Mbaye looked to have spurned the chance to give PSG the half-time lead when he was denied by Benjamin Lecomte, only for fellow teenager Senny Mayulu to score two minutes later.

His through ball to Warren Zaire-Emery ricocheted back off the full-back’s heel and into his path, allowing him to fire the ball into the top corner for his second of the campaign.

Having taken a while to break the deadlock, Les Parisiens wasted no time in doubling the lead after the break – after four minutes, a ball was fed out to Mbaye on the right, and he squared to Ramos, whose cool, side-footed effort deflected off Yael Mouanga and beyond Lecomte.

Ramos had his second and PSG’s third just before the hour mark, after Desire Doue was clipped inside the area by Jordan Ferri, and the Portuguese rolled the resulting penalty down the middle.

Five minutes later, the home crowd at Stade de la Mosson had a moment to cheer when Ferri went on a marauding run through the middle and found Coulibaly, who cut inside and powered a strike past Tenas for 3-1.

But like all Montpellier joy this season, it was short lived. From kick-off the visitors played the ball back to Tenas, whose long ball found Ramos on the edge of the hosts’ box, and he held off challenges to turn and rifle in his hat-trick off the bar in superb style.

Match stats StatsPerform

Wahbi Khazri twice came close to a late consolation, but a 13th defeat in 14 for La Paillade was confirmed regardless.

For PSG, the win was a first in the league in four outings, while they have won their last three against Montpellier by an aggregate 16-3.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Check out the match stats here.