PSG coach Luis Enrique: This team deserves to win Champions League final

PSG coach Luis Enrique insists they deserve to win the Champions League this season.

With the final on May 31, the Ligue 1 champions can finish the season with the Treble as they're in the Coupe de France final the previous weekend.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved,” said Enrique on Friday ahead of facing Montpellier.

“We played very well throughout the year and showed mental strength. We respect our opponents, but the moment has come to give space to the younger players too.

“We have defined a plan based on minutes played and journeys, so we must balance everything to reach the two Finals in the best possible shape.

“Every player has his own personalised schedule, as we want to reach these games with fresh legs and minds."

PSG deserve to win this final

On facing Inter Milan in Munich, Enrique urged fans to enjoy themselves.

He also said: “It will be the first final that the PSG fans can attend. We deserve to win this final, because we waited so long.

“I know the club was only founded in 1970, which is also the year I was born, but we hope this bond with the fans can help us to win the Champions League. We must be wary, though, as Inter are accustomed to playing finals and were in it only two years ago.”