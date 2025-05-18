Tribal Football
Greenwood addresses Marseille split rumours

Paul Vegas
Greenwood addresses Marseille split rumours
Mason Greenwood has rubbished claims he wants to leave Olympique Marseille.

The former Manchester United forward is said to be unsettled in Marseille and keen to return home to England.

But Greenwood, after helping OM clinch a Champions League return, said: "I hope to be here next year for the Champions League.

"All the other players tell me that the stadium is something special. I think it's been a very positive season, we've reached our objective.

He added: "I feel at home here. I recently had a baby here with my girlfriend.

"Not a lot of people get to experience that kind of thing here, and with all my teammates and coaches, I would like to thank them all."

