Forest and Marseille to enter race to sign Fulham's Pereira in £35M deal

Nottingham Forest and Ligue 1 side Marseille have entered the race to sign Fulham playmaker Andreas Pereira who could be on the move this summer.

Pereira was on Forest’s radar 12 months ago, with the midfielder speaking in November about how there were offers from the Premier League side as well as Marseille who were very close to snapping him up.

“From outside (England), there was (an offer) from Marseille, we talked, and unfortunately it didn’t work out,” he said.

“In the last days (of the transfer window) there was also (an offer) Nottingham Forest. Those were the clubs that came closest to signing me, but there was a lot of interest.”

Now, according to TNT Sports in Brazil, Pereira is once again a target for the Reds but Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi is also a big fan of the former Manchester United man as the two clubs attempt to capture his signature. Reports suggest De Zerbi admires Pereira and has already sent a message to try and convince him to join Marseille ahead of the summer transfer window.

TNT also reports that the Cottagers reportedly wanted around £35 million for Pereira at the time when Marseille were enquiring about the 29-year-old who has 12 months left to run on his contract in the capital. Marseille, who have qualified for the Champions League, may become frontrunners if Forest fail to reach Europe’s top competition,n which means manager Nuno Espirito Santo must step up and earn points from the final games to increase the chances of signing him.