Real Madrid keen to secure PSG target Asencio to new deal

Real Madrid are keen to secure Raul Asencio to a new deal.

Relevo says Real Madrid are aware of interest from PSG in the young defender. 

And Real are offering Asensio a new contract to 2030, which would also eliminate his buyout clause.

Asensio's deal carries a €50m buyout clause, which is well within PSG's transfer budget.

However, there is a confidence inside Real that Asensio has no plans to leave Madrid this summer.

