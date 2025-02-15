Tribal Football
France coach Deschamps backing Zidane as successor

France coach Didier Deschamps admits he can see Zinedine Zidane succeeding him.

Deschamps has confirmed that he will step down as national team coach after the World Cup in the summer of 2026.

And Deschamps believes Real Madrid legend Zidane would be successful if he becomes the next national team coach.

"There is a lot of respect between us," Deschamps told L'Equipe.

"We last saw each other in the summer of 2023, we should see each other again next summer, for the same reasons. Zizou is a very good candidate, natural and I would add expected. Then I don't know if he will want it."

