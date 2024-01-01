Gourvennec compares Man Utd signing Yoro to French international

Gourvennec compares Man Utd signing Yoro to France international

Former Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec has compared Leny Yoro to Jules Kounde.

The Ligue 1 star is set to sign for Manchester United in a big money deal this week.

As the Red Devils prepare to announce Yoro’s arrival, his old coach said that he has the quality to shine on the biggest stages.

Gourvennec, talking to Sky Sports, said: "When I knew him in his beginning when he was 16, he was a very complete player, but a little bit tender. As a young defender, it is normal.

“He has a good reading of the game, he is very good technically, can play short and long passes, is good in duels and he is more ready now than in the beginning.

“He is fast, has height, is in good in duels, both in the air and on the ground, he is good technically and is intelligent. He is always calm. He is a little bit like Jules Kounde.

“I had Jules Kounde at Bordeaux and I put him in the starting XI. He was the same; intelligent and very calm."