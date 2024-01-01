Arsenal legend Henry has nothing but praise for Man Utd signing

France Olympics manager Thierry Henry has delivered a glowing verdict of a new Manchester United signing.

As the Red Devils get closer to wrapping up a deal to sign Lenny Yoro, the young center half earned praise from a legend of the sport.

Ex-France and Arsenal striker Henry believes the 18-year-old can be one of the best in the world.

"We often talk about Leny," Henry told Le Petit Lillois earlier this year.

"He is having an exemplary start to his career. To establish himself in Lille as he is doing… He always has some young reactions, and that is completely normal.

"It comes slowly, you make mistakes and sometimes you get embarrassed. (But) he goes on to play one match after another, he starts quite often and quite often is good. It's really good for him.

"He is professional, he's a good guy, well-educated. I like him. He performs well. Afterwards, there are always things to refine, but that's completely normal. Frankly, it's really a more than positive progression."