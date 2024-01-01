Man Utd closing deal for Lille defender Yoro

Manchester United impending signing Leny Yoro is set to sign a five-year deal at the club.

The Red Devils have swooped in to secure the signature of the French centre half.

Per The Athletic and other sources, United hope to have Yoro put pen to paper in the coming days.

Yoro is signing from Lille for a fee that could go as high as £59m with add-ons.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and other top clubs were all linked to his signature.

United may yet move for another defender, with Matthijs De Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite wanted.