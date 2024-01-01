Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Man Utd closing deal for Lille defender Yoro

Man Utd closing deal for Lille defender Yoro
Man Utd closing deal for Lille defender Yoro
Man Utd closing deal for Lille defender YoroAction Plus
Manchester United impending signing Leny Yoro is set to sign a five-year deal at the club.

The Red Devils have swooped in to secure the signature of the French centre half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic and other sources, United hope to have Yoro put pen to paper in the coming days.

Yoro is signing from Lille for a fee that could go as high as £59m with add-ons.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and other top clubs were all linked to his signature.

United may yet move for another defender, with Matthijs De Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite wanted.

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester UnitedLilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd could ignore De Ligt for younger talent
Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offers
Man Utd wait on Yoro after Lille accept offer