Ex-Newcastle striker Carroll to sign for French fourth tier side Bordeaux

Andy Carroll is reportedly set to joinfourth-tier French club Bordeaux from Ligue 2 side Amiens.

The move would make the French side the eighth in his journeyman career which includes clubs such as Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Reading and most recently Amiens.

According to L'Equipe, it looks like the 35-year-old is on the move once more to a side which accepted administrative relegation to the lowest league in France after years of financial mismanagement.

The club was nearly bought by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group but they pulled out of the deal leaving Bordeaux to fall to the bottom of the pyramid.

Now, the sixth-most successful club in French football are attempting to sign the nine-time England international as they look to bring a high profile name through the door who could lead them back to their former heights.