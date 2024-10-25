Ex-Marseille midfielder Barrada (35) passes away

Former Marseille midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has passed away at the age of 35.

The ex-Morocco international had to retire from football back in 2021 due to injuries. He reportedy suffered a heart attack and could not be resuscitated.

He had enjoyed a successful career, playing for Getafe, Marseille and Al-Nasyr.

Marseille posted on social media: "Rest in peace, Abdelaziz. Olympique de Marseille is saddened to learn of the passing of its former player and Moroccan international, Abdelaziz Barrada.

"Having arrived in the summer of 2014, the attacking midfielder wore OM's colors for two seasons. Olympique de Marseille extends its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Getafe wrote: "The Getafe CF family is shocked by the death of Getafe player Abdel Barrada. The footballer played 66 matches and scored 4 goals for Getafe in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons. Our thoughts and support at this time go to Abdel's family and friends. RIP."

Morocco star Amine Harit posted: "Abdelaziz Barrada may Allah have mercy on you support his loved ones."