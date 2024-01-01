Bournemouth winger Traore: De Zerbi will send you Man City videos at midnight!

Auxerre winger Hamed Junior Traorè admits he enjoyed playing for Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Derbi.

Traore worked with the former Brighton manager at Sassuolo.

He recalled to L'Equipe: "What did he bring me? A lot! He brought me to Sassuolo and I really enjoyed playing with him, he helped me at every level, tactically, physically and technicall.

"He's an available coach, for whom football comes first. He can send you videos of Manchester City at midnight!"

Traore is on-loan at Auxerre this season from Bournemouth.