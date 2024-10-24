Granada goalkeeper Zidane: I'd welcome Ligue 1 move

Granada goalkeeper Luca Zidane has put Ligue 1 clubs on notice.

The son of Real Madrid great Zinedine Zidane, Luca came through La Fabrica before leaving to launch his senior career.

Luca is a former France U20 international and admits playing in his home country is an ambition.

He said, "I would really like to discover Ligue 1, it is a league that I really like. Two or three years ago I had the chance to play for a Ligue 1 club and it didn't work out.

"In the end, I signed for Eibar and it went well for me. I am from Marseille, so playing for Olympique de Marseille is a dream for all Marseillais. At the moment it is not the time, but why not be able to play there one day?"

Luca has a deal with Segunda Division Granada to 2027.