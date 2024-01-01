Tribal Football
Ex-Barcelona defender Faye: Dembele helped convince me about Rennes
Former Barcelona defender Mika Faye has explained his move to Rennes.

Faye has joined the Ligue 1 club for €10.3m in recent days.

The young stopper said: "I chose Rennes because it is a great club, known for knowing how to enhance young players like me.

“I am very proud to join Rennes. I had the opportunity to speak with Ousmane Dembélé with whom I participated in the preseason of 2023 with Barcelona, ​​​​but also Lovro Majer who advised me when I was in Croatia.

"Both told me that it was the perfect club to continue to progress and that everything will be fine."

 

