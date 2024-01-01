DONE DEAL: James leaves Birmingham for Rennes

Wales midfielder Jordan James has gone from Birmingham City to French top-flight side Rennes.

The 20-year-old was a previous target for Atalanta in the Italian Serie A, but the move never materialized.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now he has gotten his wish to leave Birmingham for a team in a top division.

Rennes, managed by Julien Stephan, were 10th in the French league last term.

James has made 104 appearances for Birmingham, while he has 11 caps for Wales.

He was an impressive figure last season, racking up 42 league appearances, but he could not stop his club from being relegated to League One.