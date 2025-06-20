Donnarumma reveals PSG contract talks

Gigio Donnarumma has confirmed new contract talks with PSG.

The Italy goalkeeper has a deal to 2026 with the European champions and been linked with a move away in recent days.

But speaking to reporters at the Club World Cup, Donnarumma has intimated he expects to soon agree a new deal with the Parisians.

The 26 year-old said: "We're moving forward, we're moving forward, my agent is talking to the club, I'm focused on the games, on the trophy. We have no problems."

Former AC Milan keeper Donnarumma has been with PSG since 2021.