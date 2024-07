DONE DEAL: Roma sign Rennes midfielder Le Fee

Rennes midfielder Enzo Le Fée has signed with AS Roma.

Le Fee joins Roma on a five-year contract.

The 24 year-old joins Roma for a fee of €23m, having joined Rennes just a year ago from Lorient.

Le Fee moved to Rennes for €20m in 2023.

He has made 132 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing seven goals and 14 assists.