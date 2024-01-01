DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing

Olympique Marseille have announced the signing of Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is moving to OM as a free agent after coming off contract at Juventus over the summer.

The midfielder was interesting Manchester United and Liverpool, but has now returned to Ligue 1 after time previously with PSG.

"Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Adrien Rabiot for the arrival of the French international midfielder at the club," the club said in a statement.

"The player will sign with OM subject to the results of the medical examination."