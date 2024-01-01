DONE DEAL: Hoever pens new Wolves contract ahead of Auxerre move

Tribal Football
Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new deal with Wolves ahead of joining Auxerre.

The wing-back moves to Auxerre on a season-long loan.

Wolves chief Matt Jackson told the club's website: “Ki has developed on his previous loans and he’s maturing all the time. He’s been very good during pre-season with Gary (O'Neil) and his staff, but we just feel a different challenge in France will be best for his own personal development.

“He showed with Stoke that he has the ability to really affect the Championship, but what he’s got to do now is progress even further and take his game to the next level in one of the top five leagues in Europe.

“Auxerre are a very good club and played some really nice football last season which got them back into Ligue 1, but with every newly promoted club, they’re going to face some tough challenges this season if they are to keep their place in that division, and it’s going to be an even bigger test for Ki.

“We love for our players to be challenged when they go out on loan and Ki will certainly be challenged this season.”

