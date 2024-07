Brother of Wolves captain Lemina leaves PSG

The younger brother of Wolves captain Mario Lemina has left PSG.

Noha Lemina spent the second-half of last season with Wolves, turning out for the club's Prem 2 team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has now left PSG in a permanent transfer to L2 club FC Annecy.

The 19 year-old striker has signed a deal to 2027.

Lemina never made a senior appearance for PSG nor Wolves, but did feature in a previous loan with Sampdoria.