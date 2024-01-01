DONE DEAL: Bournemouth's Traorè joins Auxerre on a season-long loan

Tribal Football
Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traorè will move to Ligue 1 side Auxerre on a season-long loan as he looks to for more minutes on the pitch.

AJ Auxerre have been looking to recruit an attacking midfielder for some time and have now brought in Traoré who spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli

The 24-year-old made 17 appearances for the Serie A side in all competitions last season but struggled for a regular start.

The Ivory Coast international is in search of game time this season and a move to Ligue 1 could be exactly what he needs to develop his career. 

Traore has completed his medical this week ahead of the transfer deadline tomorrow as both clubs looked to get the deal over the line. 

