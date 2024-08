DONE DEAL: Atalanta sell Hateboer to Rennes

Hans Hateboer has left Atalanta after eight years with the club.

The fullback has signed with Rennes for €3m.

Hateboer has penned a deal to 2026 with the Ligue Une club.

With Atalanta, he made 245 competitive appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Now 30, Hateboer is also a Holland international and boasts 13 caps.