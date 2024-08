Ex-AC Milan coach Pioli in Rennes frame

Former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is being linked with Rennes.

Foot Mercato says Rennes coach Julien Stephan is under pressure and could be removed before the start of the season.

A poor 3-0 preseason defeat to Guingamp has turned up the pressure on Stephan.

And Pioli is being discussed as a potential successor.

New Rennes sporting director Ricky Massara is close to Pioli, having worked with him at Milan.