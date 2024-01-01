De Zerbi called Greenwood everyday to get transfer for Getafe done

Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi called Mason Greenwood and his family almost daily to seal his transfer.

The former Manchester United forward has signed for the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

Greenwood, who was also linked to Lazio and with a return to Getafe, decided on France instead.

Per The Athletic, former Brighton coach De Zerbi’s personal pleas may have sealed the transfer.

De Zerbi is said to have been at the heart of Marseille's push for the forward, as he was well aware of the forward’s quality.

Not everyone has approved of the move, with the city’s mayor upset that Marseille signed Greenwood, given previous police allegations against him.